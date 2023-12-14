BAFL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.89%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.09%)
CNERGY 4.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.41%)
DGKC 80.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.77%)
FABL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.73%)
FCCL 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
FFL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
GGL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 123.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 120.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
MLCF 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.07%)
OGDC 122.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.74%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.7%)
PIOC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PPL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2%)
PRL 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.49%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 75.16 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.23%)
SSGC 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.6%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
TRG 90.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
BR100 6,688 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.04%)
BR30 23,961 Increased By 96.6 (0.4%)
KSE100 65,121 Decreased By -159.3 (-0.24%)
KSE30 21,731 Decreased By -58 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand steady ahead of local data releases

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 12:19pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was unchanged in early deals on Thursday, ahead of a slew of local economic data points that could provide fresh clues on the health of the economy.

At 0647 GMT, the rand was flat at 18.6650 against the dollar.

The dollar index was last down 0.25% after the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and struck a dovish tone on Wednesday.

Local investors’ focus will be on a quarterly bulletin to be released by the South African Reserve Bank, third-quarter formal sector employment data and November producer inflation figures by Statistics South Africa due later in the day.

South African rand recovers against dollar as US inflation data looms

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was flat in early deals, with the yield at 10.055%.

South Africa's rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand steady ahead of local data releases

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Israel bombs Gaza, wants to double down on aggression as rift with US grows

SC hears former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

Oil rises on US inventory draw, upbeat demand expectations

ADB explains why recovery is still constrained

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Read more stories