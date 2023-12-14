BAFL 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
BIPL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
BOP 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.57%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
DFML 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.19%)
DGKC 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.96%)
FABL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
FCCL 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FFL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
HUBC 121.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
OGDC 123.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.11%)
PAEL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.46%)
PIBTL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.75%)
PIOC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PPL 117.66 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.14%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
SSGC 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.21%)
TELE 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.61%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 29.6 (0.44%)
BR30 24,046 Increased By 182 (0.76%)
KSE100 65,404 Increased By 123.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 21,848 Increased By 58.1 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to rise after dovish Fed emboldens bets of big rate cuts

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 10:16am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open higher on Thursday after a dovish US Federal Reserve outcome prompted investors to price in more rate cuts next year, fuelling a plunge in US Treasury yields and the dollar.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.30 to the US dollar compared with 83.40 in the previous session.

The rupee’s Asian peers were up between 1% to 2%.

Rupee “obviously will not match up to Asia”, but will see “definitive relief”, a FX trader at a bank said.

The Fed expectedly made no changes to the policy rate, while the accompanying statement pointed out that growth had slowed and recognised that inflation had eased over the past year.

There is “a dovish pivot” in Fed acknowledging that growth had slowed and inflation has come down, ING Bank said in a note.

Analysts at ING said the Fed guidance “of the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate”, was adjusted “to the extent of any additional policy firming”, adding that that offered “the clearest hint yet” of an acceptance by the Fed that interest rates have peaked.

The Fed’s dot plot pencilled in an extra rate cut in for 2024 and policymakers now expect 75 basis points of easing.

Back in September, the US central bank had projected two rate cuts.

Investors are more dovish, betting the Fed will deliver 150 bps of rate cuts neat year.

Indian rupee eyes Fed rate projections after in-line US inflation data

Prior to the Fed policy, 110 bps of rate cuts were expected.

The probability that the Fed will cut rates at its March meeting jumped.

US equities rallied with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a record high.

The 10-year US Treasury yield fell below 4% for the first time since August.

The dollar index fell nearly 1% on Wednesday.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee to rise after dovish Fed emboldens bets of big rate cuts

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

Read more stories