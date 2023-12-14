BAFL 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
BIPL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
BOP 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.09%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
DFML 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.02%)
DGKC 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.96%)
FABL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
FCCL 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
HUBC 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
OGDC 123.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.1%)
PAEL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.15%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.45%)
PIOC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PPL 117.51 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.01%)
PRL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
SSGC 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
TELE 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 91.61 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.9%)
UNITY 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
BR100 6,716 Increased By 25.3 (0.38%)
BR30 24,015 Increased By 150.8 (0.63%)
KSE100 65,363 Increased By 82.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,829 Increased By 39.4 (0.18%)
Asian equities follow Wall Street higher; yields and dollar down

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 09:58am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

HONG KONG: Asian stocks broadly rallied on Thursday morning, after the US Federal Reserve flagged the end of its tightening cycle and struck a dovish tone for the year ahead.

US Treasury yields slid to fresh four-month trough, while the dollar continued to slide.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.6%.

Mainland Chinese bluechips edged up by 0.65%, while Hong Kong’s benchmark advanced 1.7%.

Australian shares were up 1.6%.

However, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.4%, weighed down by the yen’s sharp rally.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and US central bank chief Jerome Powell said its historic tightening of monetary policy is likely over with inflation falling faster than expected.

A near-unanimous 17 of 19 Fed officials project that the policy rate will be lower by the end of 2024 than it is now - with the median projection showing the rate falling three-quarters of a percentage point from the current 5.25%-5.50% range.

US fed funds futures boosted the chances of rate cuts starting as soon as in March after the Fed decision, according to LSEG’s FedWatch. The market has priced in more than 150 bps of easing next year.

“It was a very aggressive pivot,” said Ben Luk, global macro strategist at State Street Asia Limited.

Asian stocks mixed ahead of Fed decision; oil prices slump

“The Fed has followed market expectation in terms of allowing for one more rate cut to be added into both the 2024 and the 2025 (outlooks),” he said.

That aggressive pivot will have a mixed impact in Asia, with tech shares to benefit more while markets including Japan will have a dampening effect as its currency strengthens with a weakening US dollar, he added.

It’s a busy week for central banks, with the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank all announcing policy decisions on Thursday.

The Bank of Japan’s turn comes on Tuesday. US stocks surged to a sharply higher close on Wednesday and benchmark Treasury yields slid to their lowest level since Aug. 10.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.32% on Thursday, while the 10-year Treasury yield pushed down further to as low as 3.9845%, breaking below the psychological 4% mark.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell a further 0.18% to 102.70.

The euro gained 0.2% to $1.0896.

The yen sat significantly higher, with the dollar sliding 0.4% to 142.335 yen.

Spot gold was up 0.25% at $2,031.49 per ounce, after rising 2.4% on Wednesday.

Oil prices rose, extending gains from the previous session. Brent futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $74.72 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $69.95.

