Exercise Indus Shield: Air Chief praises participation of Turkish Air Force

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Wednesday appreciated the participation of Turkish Air Force in Exercise Indus Shield, while reiterating his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral relations in military-to-military cooperation, strategic alliance and the training domain.

General Ìsmail Güneykaya, Combat Commander Turkish Air Force, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office.

The meeting underscored several key areas of mutual interest with a special focus on bilateral training, progress of current joint ventures and the exploration of further avenues of collaboration in the aviation industry.

The Air Chief further remarked that PAF pilots are playing an active role in imparting nursery to tactical level training to Turkish aircrew. He reiterated Pakistan Air Force’s commitment to provide training and capacity-building assistance to the Turkish Air Force.

