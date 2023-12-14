BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-14

European shares subdued as markets look to Fed decision

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

PARIS: European shares were subdued on Wednesday as investors broadly stayed away from risky bets ahead of the Federal Reserve’s much-anticipated interest rate decision and policy outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 inched 0.1% lower.

Germany’ benchmark DAX and France’s CAC-40 slipped 0.2% each after scaling intraday record highs on Tuesday.

“There’s quite a lot of risk event going on with the ECB next and we are just seeing caution ahead of that,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Investors have fully priced in a pause from the Fed decision later in the day, with Tuesday’s US inflation data doing little to alter rate cut bets for next year.

The focus will be on Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary and the central bank’s short-term rates projection for clues on the timing of policy easing.

“Powell would want to avoid all this speculation about rate cuts and focus more on the evolution of the economy... he’s going to refrain from sounding too happy with the progress so far,” Capital.com’s Hathorn added.

Policy decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England on Thursday are next in line, with both expected to hold rates steady.

BASF and Arkema gained 4.4% and 5.5%, respectively, after UBS upgraded their ratings, pushing the chemical sector to the top of the gainers’ list, up 1.1%.

The healthcare sector climbed 0.9%, with Novo Nordisk bouncing back 1.6% after Tuesday’s fall on rival Eli Lilly’s read-across.

Entain jumped 5.1% after the betting and gaming firm said CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen was stepping down from the group with immediate effect.

Weighing on the STOXX 600, the telecommunications sector lost 1.3%, with Vodafone down 2.9%.

Nel dropped 9.2% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after the Norwegian hydrogen company said its client cancelled an order, which an analyst says reflects poor market conditions for the industry.

Storebrand shed 4.2% after the Norwegian insurer said it would be challenging to reach its 2023 profit ambition.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares subdued as markets look to Fed decision

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

Insurance industry: Shamshad for significant transformation

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Read more stories