Shaheen Shah Afridi named vice-captain for Australia Test series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday appointed fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as vice-captain of the Pakistan Test Team for the series against Australia.

Shaheen, who has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 52 T20Is for Pakistan, was also appointed T20 cricket team captain after Babar Azam stepped down as all-format captain.

Shan Masood replaced top batter Babar Azam as Test skipper after the 50-overs World Cup in India where Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-final.

The Australia tour is both Masood and Afridi’s first series as captain and vice-captain of the red ball cricket team.

Pakistan look to be positive against strong Australia team

Pakistan will face the Aussies in the first Test match on December 14 at Perth Stadium.

The second Test between the two teams will be held from December 26 to 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The third Test will be played from January 3 to 7, 2024 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pakistan faced a setback before the series began when leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed sustained an injury and was ruled out of the first Test match against Australia.

“He has not been ruled out of the test series yet, but keeping the player’s wellbeing in mind for this and future tours, further assessment before the second test will ascertain his availability on this tour,” the PCB said.

Later, off-spinner Sajid Khan replaced Ahmed and joined the Pakistan Test team in Perth, Australia to play the first Test match.