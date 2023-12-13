BAFL 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.18%)
World

EU chief urges sanctions on ‘extremist’ Israeli West Bank settlers

AFP Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:08pm

STRASBOURG: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday backed imposing sanctions on “extremist” Israeli settlers responsible for attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.

“The rise in violence by extremist settlers is inflicting immense suffering on the Palestinians. It undermines the prospects for a lasting peace and could further exacerbate regional instability,” the European Commission president told EU lawmakers.

“I am in favour of sanctioning those involved in the attacks in the West Bank. They must be held accountable. This violence has nothing to do with the fight against Hamas and must stop.”

Israel says 8 more soldiers died in Gaza fighting, including regiment commander

Von der Leyen’s comments come after European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that he would put forward a proposal to sanction the West Bank settlers.

The measures would require the unanimous backing of the EU’s 27 member states, but there are divisions within the bloc.

The EU move comes after the United States said last week it would refuse visas to settlers behind a wave of violence in the West Bank, in a rare rebuke to its close ally Israel.

The EU has failed to have a united stance on the violence roiling the Middle East since the October 7 attack by Hamas sparked a devastating military campaign by Israel in Gaza.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, one of those leading the calls for restraint from Israel, demanded an immediate ceasefire.

“We must say enough is enough, enough to the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza,” Sanchez, whose country holds the EU’s rotating presidency, told the European Parliament.

“The bombing must stop immediately.”

