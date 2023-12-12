BAFL 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
BIPL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.66%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
DFML 18.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
DGKC 81.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.33%)
FABL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.34%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.71%)
FFL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
GGL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.92%)
HBL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
HUBC 119.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.17%)
OGDC 125.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.24%)
PAEL 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.3%)
PPL 114.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.92%)
PRL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (6.2%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.23%)
SNGP 72.85 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.7%)
SSGC 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.24%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.68%)
TPLP 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
TRG 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.69%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.33%)
BR100 6,827 Increased By 46 (0.68%)
BR30 24,149 Increased By 183.4 (0.77%)
KSE100 66,441 Increased By 428.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 22,184 Increased By 135.9 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks range bound as investors await policy signals

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 10:34am

SHANGHAI: China stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday as cautious investors awaited clues from a top economic meeting, while Hong Kong shares tracked Asian markets higher.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index was flat at midday, hovering around nearly five-year lows, and the Shanghai Composite Index was also little changed.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.9%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 1.4%.

** Asian shares crept higher while the dollar eased as investors stayed cautious ahead of a crucial US inflation report later in the day that will set the tone for the week filled with central bank meetings.

** China’s leaders started a closed-door meeting on Monday to discuss economic targets and map out stimulus plans for 2024, four sources familiar with the matter said.

** The annual Central Economic Work Conference, during which President Xi Jinping and other top officials chart the course for the world’s second-largest economy next year, is likely to end on Tuesday, the sources said.

China stocks rise on expectations of policy support

** Investors are closely watching for clues on next year’s policy and reform agenda as recent economic data showed the recovery is still sluggish.

** In mainland markets, the CSI 300 Real Estate Index jumped 4.7% as investors expect fresh policy suport, while banks added nearly 1%. Most other sectors were relatively steady.

** Shares in Poly Developments and Holdings jumped 8% after the property developer said it plans to buy back co a-share worth 1.0-2.0 billion yuan within three months.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants climbed 1.7%, and mainland developers listed in the city jumped 5%.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks range bound as investors await policy signals

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

Oil rises ahead of interest rate decisions, oversupply fears linger

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Read more stories