BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-10

Japanese rubber futures slump

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures extended declines on Friday, as market participants reacted to the rallying yen and discouraging economic data.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for May delivery was down 3.1 yen, or 1.3%, at 237.5 yen ($1.65) per kg at closing. The benchmark contract lost 7.5% this week, recording its worst week in two-and-a-half years.

Meanwhile, the rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for May delivery was up 345 yuan, or 2.6%, at 13,620 yuan ($1,903.19) per metric ton, recording its best day in two months.

Japan’s economy fell faster than first estimated in the third quarter, revised data showed on Friday. The yen extended its rally and is on track for its best week against the dollar in five months.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday the central bank had several options on which interest rates to target once it pulls short-term borrowing costs out of negative territory, in a sign that the BOJ could soon phase out its ultra-loose monetary policy. Against the dollar, the yen held steady at 144.10.

rubber rubber price

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures slump

Independent directors’ selection: SECP directs cos to exercise due diligence

700.7MW hydel power project: Chinese co urges PPIB to grant extension in financial close

SIFC panel for single authority to manage all SEZs

IMF scheduled to consider first review of $3bn SBA on Jan 11

Police force needs to improve its image: PM

Gaza ceasefire: UN’s failure to adopt resolution disappoints Pakistan

SECP registers 2,234 new companies in Nov

Al-Qadir Trust case: A few cabinet members were for holding deliberations, Zubaida tells NAB CIT

Trial of civilians in military courts: SC set to hear intra-court appeals on 13th

ATC withdraws non-bailable arrest warrants for Marriyum

Read more stories