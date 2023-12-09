BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-09

Traders decry hike in KMC shop rent

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

KARACHI: The traders affected by 150 percent increase in shops of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Friday announced a protest in front of the Mayor's Office.

Speaking at a demonstration outside the KMC head office, the traders’ representatives threatened to stage a sit-in with their families in front of the mayor's office if the raise in rent of KMC shops was not reversed.

The traders said that merchants have already been facing the brunt of financial difficulties, which has even led to some to resort to suicide. They called on the mayor and other officials to address their concerns.

Mahmood Hamid, the President of All Pakistan Small Traders and Cotton Industry, Karachi Chapter, criticised the mayor for the rent increase. He questioned how the elected mayor could implement a 150 percent rent increase when the law prohibits the raise by more than 10 percent. He warned that the traders' would intensify protests if the mayor continued on this path.

He conveyed that the traders have initiated a peaceful protest, allowing traffic to flow, but vowed to escalate their movement if their demands were not met.

He acknowledged the support and leadership of the late Siraj Qasim Teli, paying tribute to him for his efforts for the cause of small traders. Mehmood also urged the KCCI to help the affected traders without further delays.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

kmc traders Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Mayor office KMC shop rent

Comments

1000 characters

Traders decry hike in KMC shop rent

Sukuk receives Rs479bn participation against Rs30bn target

Q1: Provinces’ budget surplus dips 76pc YoY

Debt servicing: CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to make Rs25.4bn payment

‘$100bn export vision’: EAC charts course

145 govt organisations: FBR defines ‘economic transaction’ for maintaining data

SPV 21 seeks govt help to assert its position regarding KE

5G will be arriving in July next year, says minister

‘Regulatory Sandbox’: SBP issues guidelines

Dar seeks global collaboration for economic prosperity

Receivables of PSO against PIA reach Rs27.5bn

Read more stories