Russia’s Putin, Iran’s Raisi discussed OPEC+ on Thursday: Kremlin

MOSCOW: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi had discussed interaction and cooperation within the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers at their meeting on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s two biggest oil exporters, called on Thursday for all OPEC+ members to join an agreement on output cuts for the good of the global economy days after a fractious meeting of the producers’ club.