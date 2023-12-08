BAFL 52.51 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.96%)
Russia’s Putin, Iran’s Raisi discussed OPEC+ on Thursday: Kremlin

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2023 03:24pm

MOSCOW: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi had discussed interaction and cooperation within the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers at their meeting on Thursday.

Kremlin, on US probe into oil sanctions, says Russia is acting in its own interests

Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s two biggest oil exporters, called on Thursday for all OPEC+ members to join an agreement on output cuts for the good of the global economy days after a fractious meeting of the producers’ club.

Dmitry Peskov

