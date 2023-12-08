New Zealand out for 180, lead Bangladesh by eight runs

DHAKA: Glenn Phillips hit 87 to give New Zealand an eight-run lead as Bangladesh bowled the tourists out for 180 on day three of the rain-hit second Test on Friday.

Play resumed after four sessions were washed out because of rain in Dhaka with New Zealand on 55-5, trailing Bangladesh by 117 runs. Phillips hit nine fours and four sixes in his 72-ball knock.

He put on a 55-run eighth-wicket stand with Kylie Jamieson (20) to take the Black Caps past Bangladesh’s first-innings 172.