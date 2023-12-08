BAFL 51.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.44%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.8%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
DFML 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
DGKC 80.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.69%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.67%)
FCCL 20.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
HBL 126.60 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.33%)
HUBC 122.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
OGDC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.19%)
PAEL 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.97%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.8%)
PPL 113.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.48%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 70.05 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.48%)
SSGC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.86%)
TPLP 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
TRG 93.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.08%)
UNITY 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
BR100 6,805 Increased By 157.2 (2.36%)
BR30 24,086 Increased By 517.6 (2.2%)
KSE100 66,155 Increased By 1437 (2.22%)
KSE30 22,130 Increased By 535.8 (2.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nvidia in talks with Malaysia’s YTL on data center deal

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2023 10:53am

Nvidia is in advanced talks with Malaysian power-to-property conglomerate YTL on a data center deal, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The potential tie-up would include collaborating on cloud infrastructure, and is likely to be anchored at YTL’s data center complex in the city of Johor Bahru, bordering Singapore, one of the people said.

The partnership would target businesses in Southeast Asia to provide them access to Nvidia’s AI chips via cloud computing, a second person briefed on the matter said.

Nvidia to develop new chips that comply with US export regulations

It was not immediately clear how much the deal would be worth.

The sources declined to be identified as discussions are not public.

Nvidia, which dominates the market for AI chips, declined to comment.

YTL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

YTL’s telecoms division already has a cloud gaming partnership with Nvidia agreed earlier this year.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is visiting Malaysia on Friday after meeting with senior officials in Singapore earlier this week.

He said the U.S chip designer would “potentially announce some large investments” in Singapore.

nvidia

Comments

1000 characters

Nvidia in talks with Malaysia’s YTL on data center deal

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

No signs of stopping: KSE-100 breaches 66k level with ease, gains over 1,400 points

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand

Oil heads for 7th weekly loss as supply surplus, weak China demand weigh on market

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

Read more stories