BAFL 51.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.44%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.8%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
DFML 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
DGKC 80.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.69%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.67%)
FCCL 20.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
HBL 126.60 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.33%)
HUBC 122.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
OGDC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.19%)
PAEL 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.97%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.8%)
PPL 113.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.48%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 70.05 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.48%)
SSGC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.86%)
TPLP 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
TRG 93.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.08%)
UNITY 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
BR100 6,805 Increased By 157.2 (2.36%)
BR30 24,086 Increased By 517.6 (2.2%)
KSE100 66,155 Increased By 1437 (2.22%)
KSE30 22,130 Increased By 535.8 (2.48%)
Indian rupee to keep ‘narrow range’ ahead of central bank policy decision

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2023 10:40am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision, even as the dollar index dipped, pressured by a rally in the Japanese yen.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.34-83.35 to the US dollar compared, barely changed compared to its close at 83.3525 in the previous session.

The dollar index fell 0.4% overnight and edged lower in Asia to 103.56.

The rupee’s Asian peers were mostly rangebound except for the Korean won, which was rose 1.4%. The Japanese yen extended its gains from Thursday and was up 0.4% amid expectations that the end to Japan’s ultra-low interest rates is nearing.

A softer dollar should aid the rupee slightly on Friday but the local unit is likely to hover in a “very narrow range,” heading into the RBI’s monetary policy decision, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

The Indian central bank is widely expected to keep policy rates unchanged.

India rupee to struggle as weak risk boosts safe-haven dollar

“We expect status quo on rates, whilst retaining the hawkish ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance,” DBS Bank stated in a Friday note.

“Despite a resumption in strong inflows … rupee has been kept on the weaker end of the spectrum, reflecting the authorities’ strong intervention presence.”

Overseas investors have bought $3.2 billion worth of Indian equities in December so far, pushing the month’s tally to the highest since July.

The 10-year US Treasury yield ticked up in Asia after falling to 4.12% in New York overnight, its lowest level in 3 months, ahead of closely watched labour market data due in the US later on Friday.

While the US unemployment rate likely remained unchanged at 3.9% in November, non-farm payrolls are expected to have risen to 180,000 up from up 150,000 in October, according to Reuters’ polls.

Indian rupee

