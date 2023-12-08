Indian rupee to keep ‘narrow range’ ahead of central bank policy decision

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision, even as the dollar index dipped, pressured by a rally in the Japanese yen.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.34-83.35 to the US dollar compared, barely changed compared to its close at 83.3525 in the previous session.

The dollar index fell 0.4% overnight and edged lower in Asia to 103.56.

The rupee’s Asian peers were mostly rangebound except for the Korean won, which was rose 1.4%. The Japanese yen extended its gains from Thursday and was up 0.4% amid expectations that the end to Japan’s ultra-low interest rates is nearing.

A softer dollar should aid the rupee slightly on Friday but the local unit is likely to hover in a “very narrow range,” heading into the RBI’s monetary policy decision, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

The Indian central bank is widely expected to keep policy rates unchanged.

India rupee to struggle as weak risk boosts safe-haven dollar

“We expect status quo on rates, whilst retaining the hawkish ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance,” DBS Bank stated in a Friday note.

“Despite a resumption in strong inflows … rupee has been kept on the weaker end of the spectrum, reflecting the authorities’ strong intervention presence.”

Overseas investors have bought $3.2 billion worth of Indian equities in December so far, pushing the month’s tally to the highest since July.

The 10-year US Treasury yield ticked up in Asia after falling to 4.12% in New York overnight, its lowest level in 3 months, ahead of closely watched labour market data due in the US later on Friday.

While the US unemployment rate likely remained unchanged at 3.9% in November, non-farm payrolls are expected to have risen to 180,000 up from up 150,000 in October, according to Reuters’ polls.