Spot rate firm on cotton market

LAHORE: The trading in local market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained moderate.

Cotton analyst, Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 per maund to Rs 17, 500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 6,000 to 8,000 per 40 kg.

Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 16,500 per maund to Rs 17,000 per maund and Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

As per the domestic transactions mentioned by the daily market report, 600 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 16,400 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs 15,700 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 15,600 per maund and 1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

