US official meets Jilani

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: The US Special Representative on Afghanistan Thomas West on Thursday called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and discussed with him issues of mutual interest including Afghanistanâ€™s situations. According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Jilani underscored the importance of collective approaches to promote prosperity and development for the people of Afghanistan. He reaffirmed Pakistanâ€™s commitment to work with international partners to this end.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

