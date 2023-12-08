US official meets Jilani

ISLAMABAD: The US Special Representative on Afghanistan Thomas West on Thursday called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and discussed with him issues of mutual interest including Afghanistanâ€™s situations. According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Jilani underscored the importance of collective approaches to promote prosperity and development for the people of Afghanistan. He reaffirmed Pakistanâ€™s commitment to work with international partners to this end.

