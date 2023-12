US official meets Jilani

ISLAMABAD: The US Special Representative on Afghanistan Thomas West on Thursday called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and discussed with him issues of mutual interest including Afghanistan’s situations. According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Jilani underscored the importance of collective approaches to promote prosperity and development for the people of Afghanistan. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to work with international partners to this end.

