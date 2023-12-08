World Soil Day: SAU concerned at negative effects of climate change, excess salinity in soil

HYDERABAD: Water and Soil experts of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) have expressed concern over the negative effects of climate change and the excess salinity in soil and water are reducing the productivity of the agricultural land, which will lead to a decline in future drinking water and threat of food security, while fertile lands are being converted into colonies due to the growing population.

The experts said these things while speaking on the occasion of World Soil Day organized at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam under the auspices of the Department of Soil Science and in collaboration with Soil Science Society of Pakistan and Fatima Fertilizers, on Thursday.

Addressing a seminar titled “Soil and Water: Source of Life” at the Senate Hall, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agricultural University, Tandojam, Dr Fateh Marri said that climate change has caused a lot of damage to agriculture, and due to the growing population, the green lands are being converted into colonies, and the fertility and productivity of agricultural land is decreasing. “Better soil health management has to be promoted to improve land capacity,” he added.

He said that more than 54 housing schemes are situated on hundreds of acres of inhabited land on the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road only.

Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production, said that Sindh is the most affected by salinity, although there has been no soil survey. However, even now more than 6.3 million hectares of land have been destroyed due to salinity.

Dr Mehrunisa Memon, Chairperson of the Department of Soil Sciences, said that nutrients in the soil are decreasing, so sustainable methods of soil conservation must be used and farmers must be made aware of modern technology.

Prof Dr Zaheeruddin Zaheer, President of Soil Sciences Society of Pakistan said in his online address that it is the responsibility of scientists to expand research on the threats to soil. He said that land and water are closely related to human life.

Prof Dr Allah Wadhayo Gandahi said that the excessive use of Pesticides and harmful chemicals on the crops and the discharge of industrial residues and chemicals in the river water are continuously proving to be harmful to the land.

Arz Muhammad Mashori, Qurban Ali Panhwer, Hassan Rashidi, Dr Saima Kulsoom Babbar and others spoke on this occasion.

