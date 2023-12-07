BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
IG Punjab pins promotion ranks to over 50 traffic wardens

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar organized a ceremony in honour of traffic officers who promoted to the posts of Senior Traffic Warden at the Central Police Office, in which IG Punjab and senior police officers pinned promotion ranks to more than 50 promoted traffic wardens.

IG Punjab congratulated the promoted traffic wardens and directed them to perform their duties more diligently. He said that the integrated traffic system, better enforcement of laws reflects the state’s system and the ethics of any civilized nation.

In his address to the wardens, IG Punjab said, “The traffic wardens are very close to my heart, I share a long-standing relationship of love and compassion with them. Traffic police is my first priority in terms of welfare and promotion, for the professional growth of traffic wardens, 25 seats have been allocated at the rank of DSP and 10 seats at SP rank too. The traffic wardens serving on the roads are the true ambassadors of the Punjab Police, the behaviour of the traffic police on the roads is very important; the traffic police represent the entire department with its professionalism.”

IG Punjab directed the force that departmental development is a reflection of increased professional responsibilities, serve the citizens with renewed enthusiasm, and transfer the benefits of these promotions to the citizens through better performance of duties. He also directed that the citizens found guilty of violating the traffic rules should also be treated with dignity and to ensure smooth flow of traffic, prevention of accidents, ensures strict implementation of rules on the roads.

IG Punjab exclusively invited traffic wardens, along with their families including parents, wives and children to the function, who congratulated their dear officers on the important milestone of their professional career.

IG Punjab directed the traffic wardens to continue legal action against those driving without a license; no exception should be given to those who endanger the lives of others.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig, DIG Establishment Dr Inam Waheed Khan, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and AIG Admin Amara Athar also attended the event.

