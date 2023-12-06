BAFL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
BIPL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.88%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.14%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
FABL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (5.51%)
FCCL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
GGL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.57%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (3.21%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.88%)
KEL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 121.01 Increased By ▲ 6.90 (6.05%)
PAEL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
PIOC 113.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
PPL 108.35 Increased By ▲ 8.89 (8.94%)
PRL 27.82 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.96%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
SNGP 69.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.97%)
SSGC 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
TELE 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.81%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses mostly flat on falling oil prices; Saudi edges up

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2023 03:40pm

Gulf stock markets fell on Wednesday on falling oil prices, while Saudi Arabia’s shares edged up following two consecutive declines.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index edged up 0.1% after previous session decline, supported by over 1% hike in Elm Company and a 1.2% lift in telecoms firm Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication.

Shares in insurer Saudi Enaya also surged 6.7% after saying its shareholders disapproved a take-over offer submitted by another rival United Cooperative Assurance , which was top loser on the index.

Separately, Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it will offer tax incentives for foreign companies that locate their regional headquarters in the kingdom, including a 30-year exemption for corporate income tax.

Gulf stock markets in red as bank worries spread

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.1%, in a fifth days of losing streak, led by losses in property and financial stocks, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties decreasig 1.2% and Dubai Islamic Bank easing 0.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index was down 0.6%, extending losses to second consecutive session, led by a 0.7% drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender, and a 1.6% fall in Emirates Telecommunications Group.

Qatar’s benchmark also fell 0.6%, its fourth negative day in a row, with most of its individual stocks in negative territory led by financial stocks.

Qatar National Bank , the Gulf’s largest lender, and Qatar Islamic Bank was down 1% and 0.8% respectively.

Gulf stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf bourses mostly flat on falling oil prices; Saudi edges up

Imran free to contest upcoming elections: caretaker PM Kakar

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee continues improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s strengthening round continues against US dollar

Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel

IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

‘Welcome’ sign prompts closure of Afghan-Pakistan crossing

Gold price per tola drops Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Anti-electricity theft, recovery drive a flop?

Read more stories