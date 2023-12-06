Vietnam raises $131.8mn in govt bond auction

HANOI: Vietnam on Wednesday raised 3.2 trillion dong ($131.80 million) selling government bonds at an auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the bourse said in a filing, down from $229 million raised last week.

The State Treasury sold 200 billion dong worth of 5-year bonds at the auction for a coupon of 1.58%, 1.5 trillion dong of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 2.25% and 1.5 trillion dong of 15-year bonds at a coupon of 2.45%, the exchange said.

It failed to sell any of the 500 billion dong worth of 30-year bonds at the auction.

In November, Vietnam raised $1.32 billion from sales of government and government-guaranteed bonds at auctions, up 68.38% from October, the exchange said.

There were 35 corporate bond issuances in November with a total value of 29.33 trillion dong at an average annual coupon of 8.2%, according to data compiled by the Vietnam Bond Market Association.