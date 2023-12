HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday as traders brushed off softer US jobs data, with a warning from Moody’s over China’s credit rating weighing on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 15.90 points, to 16,311.96.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.18 percent, or 5.35 points, to 2,966.95, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.22 percent, or 4.14 points, to 1,840.89.