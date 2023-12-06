BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
FCCL & SINOMA HCRDI Commissions Greenfield Cement Plant at D.G. Khan

Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

TEXT: Constructing a modern and intelligent cement production line typically requires a minimum of 16 to 20 months, involving intricate tasks such as process solution development, construction design, equipment installation, plant commissioning, and the initiation of commercial operations.

This multifaceted process demands collaboration across numerous departments, engaging hundreds of suppliers and the expertise of thousands of engineers and workers. Even with efficient organization, completion often takes no less than one and a half years.

On November 30, 2023, FCCL and SINOMA HCRDI, leading companies in the cement business from Pakistan and China, celebrated the successful commissioning of FCCL D.G. Khan 6500tpd cement production line. This cutting-edge, low carbon, and intelligent project was accomplished within an impressive 13-month Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) period.

It stands as the second successful flagship project for the collaborative partners, showcasing the remarkable "China speed."

The 6500tpd clinker cement production line included a 132kv main substation, a 7km-long belt conveyor, and a waste heat recovery system. Commencing on October 25, 2022, the project was efficiently managed and coordinated by FCCL, SINOMA HCRDI, and SINOMA Handan teams, ensuring safety, quality, and adherence to the schedule.

Despite challenges such as intense heat, flash floods, sandstorms, and a lack of proper infrastructure in the area, the project teams, including the design, procurement, and construction teams, worked tirelessly day and night.

Proactive measures, strong teamwork, and timely issue mitigations were key to the project's success. The entire project, from ground excavation to commercial operation, was completed in just 13 months, setting a new record for the EPC project schedule in the Pakistan cement industry.

This project is a testament to the successful collaboration between FCCL and SINOMA HCRDI, achieving operational status within an unprecedented timeframe. The completion of the project, including overcoming challenges, sets a new standard for efficiency in the Pakistan cement industry.

Building on Success

This achievement follows SINOMA HCRDI’s proud EPC contractor role in FCCL's brownfield expansion project in Nizampur a year ago. Despite facing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and numerous logistical challenges, the project teams ensured the project operated with the shortest schedule among concurrent cement projects in Pakistan.

No wonder it was recognized as a new benchmark in Pakistan cement industry. And, it was also Twitted by Chinese Embassy in Pakistan: “China speed! The high Quality cement produced at this new line will be a key supply in CPEC and other mega projects."

Today, with 13 months of stable operation, the green, eco-friendly, and highly efficient production line has conserved 32 million kilowatt-hours of power, equivalent to a reduction of 108,410 tons of CO2. It has produced over 1.8 million tons of clinker and sold over 2 million tons of top-quality cement, contributing significantly to Pakistan's infrastructure development.

Embodying the ethos of mutually beneficial collaboration between FCCL and SINOMA HCRDI, the two projects produce high-quality cement that serve as a crucial supply for CPEC and other large-scale projects.

Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) has successfully commissioned its Green Field Cement Manufacturing Plant on 30th November 2023, having production capacity of 6,500 tons per day of clinker, at Shadan Lund Dera Ghazi Khan.

The total cement production capacity of the Company has increased to 10.6 Million Tons per annum and establishes Fauji Cement Company's position as the 3rd largest cement producer in the country.

The Green field Project has been completed within a record time of 13 Months. This project includes state of the art manufacturing equipment and also includes emissions control features and a Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant.

