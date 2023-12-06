BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2023-12-06

Qamar Haris Manzoor, Managing Director, Fauji Cement Co Ltd

Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

TEXT: By the grace of Allah (SWT), Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) has successfully commissioned its 6500 TPD Greenfield Expansion Project at Zinda Pir, D.G. Khan in South Punjab. This cement Plant takes FCCL's capacity to 10 Million Tons per Annum. Notably with this accomplishment, the Company emerges as the third largest Cement producer in the country.

This project includes state of the art manufacturing equipment and also includes emissions control features and a Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant. These would begin to reap a 40 MW of green energy and reduce our Carbon footprint by 31,522 tons of CO2 per year. This reiterates our commitment to making Pakistan Green.

I would like to express my sincere thanks to the stakeholders and the Directors for their guidance and support. I am especially thankful to my entire team for their hard work and commitment which led to the success of this expansion project.

I also take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Hefei Cement Research & Design Institute Corp. Limited (HCRDI) and Sinoma Handan for their professional commitment to the project and remained unwavering in the challenging times to ensure that the project was delivered. The completion of this industrial project in an impoverished area would contribute to the overall uplift of the community around this locality and would also contribute positively to the overall economic activity there, InshaAllah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FCCL SWT Fauji Cement Co Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Qamar Haris Manzoor, Managing Director, Fauji Cement Co Ltd

FCA mechanism: Discos’ tariff for Oct raised by Rs3 per unit

Commercial operation date: Nepra likely to grant Zorlu 4-month extension

Minister reviews power sector progress

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

KE only Disco using handheld device for meter reading: Nepra

Jul-Oct govt debt stocks increased by Rs1.641trn

GDs inspections, PCAs: Material violations fall to 7pc from 8pc in 2022-23: World Bank

FD releases Rs17.4bn to ECP

Read more stories