Qamar Haris Manzoor, Managing Director, Fauji Cement Co Ltd

TEXT: By the grace of Allah (SWT), Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) has successfully commissioned its 6500 TPD Greenfield Expansion Project at Zinda Pir, D.G. Khan in South Punjab. This cement Plant takes FCCL's capacity to 10 Million Tons per Annum. Notably with this accomplishment, the Company emerges as the third largest Cement producer in the country.

This project includes state of the art manufacturing equipment and also includes emissions control features and a Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant. These would begin to reap a 40 MW of green energy and reduce our Carbon footprint by 31,522 tons of CO2 per year. This reiterates our commitment to making Pakistan Green.

I would like to express my sincere thanks to the stakeholders and the Directors for their guidance and support. I am especially thankful to my entire team for their hard work and commitment which led to the success of this expansion project.

I also take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Hefei Cement Research & Design Institute Corp. Limited (HCRDI) and Sinoma Handan for their professional commitment to the project and remained unwavering in the challenging times to ensure that the project was delivered. The completion of this industrial project in an impoverished area would contribute to the overall uplift of the community around this locality and would also contribute positively to the overall economic activity there, InshaAllah.

