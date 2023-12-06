A New Flagship Project: FCCL and SINOMA HCRDI Deliver in 13 Months

TEXT: Fauji Foundation continues to play its role in the development of Pakistan in the areas of health, education, power, food security, petroleum, agriculture and infrastructure. As a responsible organization we ensure that we care about the communities in the area we operate in to help them uplift their standard of living.

Setting up of Fauji Cement’s Greenfield Plant at an extremely underdeveloped area of Shadan Lund in D. G. Khan is another example of our resolve. This plant will not only provide livelihood to the locals but will also help in major uplift of the area.

I am happy to share that Fauji Cement has well before the commissioning of the plant, initiated major CSR projects like providing clean drinking water, healthcare and solar systems to the deprived community with no electricity as well as supporting school going children.

As Chairman, Board of Directors, I wholeheartedly congratulate the management of Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) on successful commissioning of the Greenfield Cement Plant.

The project was completed despite some domestic as well a global challenges faced during the construction period including high inflation, international freight increase and the massive depreciation of Pak Rupee. I would also like to thank our Chinese EPC partners Hefei Cement Research & Design Institute Corp.

Ltd (HCRDI) and Sinoma Handan, who displayed a high level of professionalism and commitment and remained steadfast with the Company in turbulent times to deliver the target. I would also like to thank the members of the Board of Directors of FCCL, who provided their professional expertise in steering the project and kept a strategic supervision over every phase till its commissioning.

The addition of this Greenfield cement Plant marks the successful execution of the overall growth strategy and makes Fauji Cement the 3rd largest Cement Company in Pakistan. This in turn would help add value to our shareholders, create jobs and augment our contribution to the national exchequer.

The expansion by Fauji Cement is a manifestation of Fauji Foundation's resolve to grow and keep serving the noble cause of supporting the community and the families of the ‘shuhadas’ and the veterans.

Waqar Ahmed Malik, Sitara e Imtiaz, Managing Director, Fauji Foundation

