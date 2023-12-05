BAFL 46.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
BIPL 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.87%)
DFML 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.19%)
DGKC 79.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.9%)
FABL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
FCCL 20.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.89%)
FFL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.82%)
GGL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 112.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.32%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.89%)
OGDC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PAEL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PIOC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.24%)
PPL 99.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.92%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.07%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 67.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TELE 8.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
TRG 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
UNITY 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 6,427 Increased By 49.2 (0.77%)
BR30 22,693 Increased By 316.5 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,813 Increased By 319.8 (0.51%)
KSE30 20,941 Increased By 112.1 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Wellington welcomes first wild-born kiwi chicks in a century

AFP Published 05 Dec, 2023 01:14pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WELLINGTON: Conservationists in New Zealand celebrated on Tuesday after discovering that kiwi chicks had been born in the wilds around Wellington for the first time in more than a century.

The fluffy, flightless bird with a long distinctive beak is a beloved national symbol, but few New Zealanders have ever seen one in the wild.

Kiwi are among the most vulnerable birds in New Zealand. The Department of Conservation estimates there are only about 26,000 brown kiwis left.

Last year, the Capital Kiwi Project released a few dozen adult birds into the wild near Wellington, hoping to reestablish a population in the area.

They have now discovered four chicks – who are believed to be the first born in the hills of Wellington in more than 150 years.

Green turtles fight to survive against Pakistan’s urban sprawl

“This is very special for the team which has been working hard for the last few years,” project founder Paul Ward told AFP.

The chicks are a “massive milestone for our goal of building a wild population of kiwi on Wellington’s back doorstep”, he added.

A project volunteer had a shock when he put his hand in a nest under a tree last week and pulled out a freshly-hatched kiwi chick, Ward said.

“He was very pleasantly surprised when another shot past him. We found two last week and then another two today.”

The goal is for the fledgling chicks to reach a fighting weight of 800 grammes, Ward said, to be large enough to ward off stoats, their natural predators.

“We’ll go out and give them some extra worms for Christmas to put on weight,” Ward joked. An adult kiwi weighs about three kilogrammes.

In order for kiwi to be able to return to the rugged hills south-west of Wellington, the project first had to rein in their predators.

Local dog owners were invited to sessions to teach their pets to steer clear of kiwi while out for walks.

The project also declared war on stoats by laying a huge network of 4,600 traps over an area equivalent to nearly 43,000 football pitches.

Ward hopes the fluffy chicks are just the beginning.

“We are only monitoring a quarter of the 63 (adult) birds which have been released, so it is likely there will be more (chicks) out in the wild,” he added.

“We have high hopes these will be the first of many.”

New Zealand celebrated kiwi chicks

Comments

1000 characters

Wellington welcomes first wild-born kiwi chicks in a century

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

US, UN urge civilian protections, but Israel intensifies southern Gaza offensive

At least 3 children among 4 injured in blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road

Moody’s cuts China’s credit outlook to negative

Oil prices little changed amid OPEC+ cut doubts, Mideast tension

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

PM urges youth to avail CPEC opportunity

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Read more stories