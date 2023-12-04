BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi bourse eases on falling oil prices, Qatar extends losses

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 06:37pm

Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended lower on Monday, snapping four sessions of gains, on falling oil prices, while the Qatari index extended losses from the previous session.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - extended declines, pressured by investor scepticism over the latest OPEC+ decision on supply cuts and uncertainty surrounding global fuel demand, though the risk of supply disruptions from the Middle East conflict limited losses.

Geopolitical considerations were back in focus as fighting resumed in Gaza.

Three commercial vessels came under attack in international waters in the southern Red Sea, the US military said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.3%, snapping four sessions of gains, weighed down by a 0.5% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The Qatari benchmark declined 0.8%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar losing 1.8%.

The Qatari stock market extended its price corrections, recording a second day in the red this week.

Qatar stock market ends higher, Saudi extends losses

The main index could continue to see declines after a rebound last month, said Abdelhadi Laabi, the chief marketing officer at KAMA Capital.

“Negative performances in energy markets could remain a detrimental force in the market which is seeing most individual stocks declining.”

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 2.8%, ending a four-day losing streak, as most of its constituents were in positive territory, including Commercial International Bank, which was up 2.8%.

Gulf stock markets MENA Saudi Arabia’s stock

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi bourse eases on falling oil prices, Qatar extends losses

Successful IMF review, stable monetary policy driving PSX: Ministry of Finance

Inter-bank: rupee registers 5th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains further against US dollar

Imran Khan wants ‘ex-army general, US envoy’ to be summoned for cipher trial: lawyer

Suzuki Motor proposes purchase of minority shareholders’ stake at minimum Rs406 per share

PM Kakar calls for timely completion of work to unlock climate funds

Matco Foods sets up corn sugar plant in Karachi

Israel orders Gazans out of swathes of Khan Younis

Haris Rauf, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan get NOCs for BBL 9

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Read more stories