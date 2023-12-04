BAFL 46.29 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
Cipher case: Special court to indict Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi again

  • Court provides copies of the case record to Imran and Qureshi
BR Web Desk Published December 4, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 01:05pm

A special court decided on Monday to indict former premier Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case again on December 12, Aaj News reported.

Both Imran and Qureshi have already been indicted in the case on October 23. They have pleaded not guilty.

Today, the hearing was held at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi by special court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

Imran and Qureshi were provided with copies of the case record following a request by their lawyers.

A case was registered against Imran and Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. It is related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of the attempt to remove his government.

Last week, the special court ruled that the cipher case hearing will continue at Adiala Jail but in open court.

Parvez Dec 04, 2023 02:15pm
What a farce our judicial system has become.....it's anything but justice that is being served out.
