BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Opinion Print 2023-12-04

PTI’s prospects

Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:35am

Not only has Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) successfully conducted intra-party elections within 20 days to successfully retain its electoral symbol—bat— in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), it has also elected Gohar Ali Khan as “temporary” chairman as Imran Khan remains behind the bars owing to a slew of cases that he has been facing along with a number of other leaders of his party.

Imran Khan and his teammates deserve commendation for offering a befitting response to the new challenge in an effective and meaningful manner. This development, in my view, has injected a lot of clarity into the situation weeks before the announcement of election schedule, effectively squashing speculations about the future of PTI in country’s politics.

Moreover, this development must have boosted the morale of party’s rank and file ahead of the general election in the country. Holding intraparty elections or electing a new party chairman, however, doesn’t necessarily heralds the end of PTI’s woes that have accentuated by the May 9 events.

The situation requires the party to tread the path towards the general election day cautiously. In other words, it must conduct itself in a way that deliberately avoids potential problems and dangers. It is required to reinvent itself in order to brighten its electoral prospects.

It must change its approach to politics so much that it appears to be entirely new. It must not lose sight of the fact that its electoral prospects will take many weeks to recover, requiring it to produce a cautious election manifesto.

It is, however, heartening to note that the PTI’s leadership has certainly become inured to the hardships and tribulations “in the shortest possible time”. I strongly believe that the party will continue to grow even in the extreme hardship.

Abu Adnan (Karachi)

