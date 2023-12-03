Lahore Campus: 615 degrees awarded at Bahria University convocation

LAHORE: Bahria University Lahore Campus held its 3rd convocation on Saturday. Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq HI(M)(R) graced the convocation ceremony as the Chief Guest and conferred degrees on the graduating students of Postgraduate and Undergraduate programs.

In total approximately 615 degrees were awarded to the Undergraduate and Graduate students of Management Sciences department & Computer Sciences department.

The Chief Guest awarded 32 Gold Medals to students from undergraduate and postgraduate programs. 25 Silver Medals were also awarded to students who achieved position in their respective programs.

During his address to the ceremony, the chief guest congratulated the graduating students on their success and lauded Bahria University Lahore Campus for providing exceptional knowledge skills to the graduated students in their respective disciplines that will enable them to lead a professionally rewarding life.

He said that the role of Universities and Institutions have gained significant importance to help impart the requisite education and fostering competencies to make them better and productive citizens of Pakistan.

He said that new endeavours undertaken by the management of Bahria University at Lahore with commitment and determination will yield best results for all the stakeholders and will definitely provide competitive edge to Bahria University as being one of the leading University of the country.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior Naval Officers, BU officials, Businessmen, and parents of the graduating students.

