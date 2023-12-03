Climate finance for poor nations demanded

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has emphasised the need for provision of climate finance to developing countries, saying the future of humanity would be defined by the response of the international community to the existential challenge of climate change.

Jilani represented Pakistan at the G77 and China Leaders’ Summit on Climate Change held during the ongoing COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai, Saturday, Foreign Office said here. In his remarks, caretaker Foreign Minister Jilani stated that the future of humanity would be defined by the response of the international community to the existential challenge of climate change.

