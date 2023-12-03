BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-03

EU imports of Ukrainian sugar grew tenfold in 2022/23

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

PARIS: Imports of Ukrainian sugar into the European Union grew tenfold last season and extended their rise at the start of the current 2023/24 season to the detriment of Brazil which is on track of losing its leadership in the bloc, EU data showed on Friday.

Ukrainian sugar imports into the EU rose to 413,000 metric tons in the 2022/23 season that ended on Sept. 30, from just 40,000 in 2021/22.

Just like it did with other commodities, the EU lifted import duties on Ukrainian sugar after the start of the war with Russia, prompting an outcry from local producers who call it unfair competition.

The share of Ukrainian sugar in total EU sugar imports, which rose to 16% last season, continued to grow at the start of the current 2023/24 season, reaching 38% of total imports in October and the first three weeks of November, the Commission said.

Over the same period Brazil, the world’s largest sugar producer, saw its share of EU sugar imports fall to 8%, compared to 32% over the whole 2022/23 season.

About a third of the Ukrainian sugar in 2022/23 went to neighbouring Romania, followed by Poland, Italy, Hungary and Bulgaria, with smaller shares, the data showed. In total, the EU sharply extended its sugar deficit in 2022/23, with white sugar imports rising over 70% to 2.6 million metric tons while exports fell 23% to 801,000 tonnes.

The EU sugar deficit, which follows a poor sugar beet crop in the bloc, has boosted EU prices to record highs last season and these continued to rise in October, reaching a new high of 810 euros per tonne, up 255 euros on the previous year.

European Union Sugar Ukrainian sugar imports Ukrainian sugar

Comments

1000 characters

EU imports of Ukrainian sugar grew tenfold in 2022/23

CJP’s office says he’s ‘fully cognizant of his constitutional duties’

Expenditures: Higher mark-up payments may put big pressure: MoF

New regulatory safeguards placed to protect investors: SECP chief

BIT template issue settled: Crucial FTA with GCC finalised

‘ACSR bunting conductor issue’ Senate Secretariat withdraws letter of Senator Abro

Water supply project: Sindh govt signs Rs51.6bn contract with Kuwaiti firm

Climate response: Consensus on data sharing governance system

Public servant: LHC explains how disciplinary proceedings stand abated

CASA-1000: WB rates progress as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Cypher case: Attendance of accused marked, hearing put off till tomorrow

Read more stories