BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hezbollah says it’s ‘vigilant’ as Hamas-Israel fighting resumes

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 07:39pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BEIRUT/OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Friday it was vigilant and ready as a resumption of fighting between its Palestinian ally Hamas and Israel fuelled concern that clashes across the Lebanese-Israeli border could also restart.

The Israeli army said it intercepted an “aerial target” that crossed from Lebanon into Israel, after sirens warning of possible incoming rockets went off in several towns in northern Israel and sent residents running for shelter.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel traded fire for weeks across the border after the Hamas-Israel war erupted on Oct. 7 - hostilities which ceased a week ago when Hamas and Israel agreed a truce that expired on Friday.

“In Lebanon, we are concerned in facing this challenge, being vigilant, and always ready to confront any possibility and any danger that may arise in our country,” Hassan Fadlallah, a senior Hezbollah politician, said in broadcast remarks.

“No one thinks that Lebanon has been spared from this Zionist targeting or that what is happening in Gaza cannot affect the situation in Lebanon,” he said.

Hezbollah, part of an Iran-backed alliance including Hamas, mounted near daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions at the frontier while Israel waged air and artillery strikes in south Lebanon during the hostilities that began on Oct. 8.

Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes on both sides of the border.

Israel resumes Gaza attacks as truce expires, heavy fighting reported

It has been the worst fighting since a 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel. “I am worried about the resumption of confrontations here in Lebanon.

Hezbollah has linked what happens at the border with what happens in Gaza,“ said Nabil Boumonsef, deputy editor-in-chief of Lebanon’s Annahar newspaper. “All the while the war in Gaza continues Lebanon will remain threatened by the danger of a major escalation.”

Hezbollah MENA Hamas Israel fighting

Comments

1000 characters

Hezbollah says it’s ‘vigilant’ as Hamas-Israel fighting resumes

Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 34% to $9.38bn in 5MFY24

KSE-100 conquers 61,000 after single-day gain of 1,160 points

COP28: UAE president announces $30bn fund to bridge climate finance gap

Israel resumes Gaza attacks as truce expires, heavy fighting reported

Inter-bank: rupee records 4th consecutive gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

PCB includes Salman Butt in selection panel, decision draws criticism

ECP refutes Babar Awan’s statement about KP’s seats being reduced

COP28: Caretaker PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City

Supreme Court seeks govt reply on plea against expulsion of Afghans, says petitioner

Read more stories