BAFL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
BIPL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.57%)
DGKC 76.84 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (5.43%)
FABL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.69%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.21%)
HUBC 122.89 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.13%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.22%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.9%)
MLCF 41.09 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (4.47%)
OGDC 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.57%)
PAEL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.35%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PIOC 111.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.24%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.36%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 63.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.87%)
SSGC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.93%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.3%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
TRG 83.72 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.59%)
UNITY 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.48%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,269 Increased By 88 (1.42%)
BR30 21,855 Increased By 316.3 (1.47%)
KSE100 61,345 Increased By 813.5 (1.34%)
KSE30 20,470 Increased By 281.2 (1.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares climb ahead of economic data, Fed’s Powell remarks

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 02:40pm

European shares gained on Friday as investors cheered growing prospects of rate cuts on cooler-than-expected inflation prints, while keeping an eye out for more economic data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5% at 0810 GMT in a broad-based rally, after logging its strongest monthly gain of 6.4% in November since the start of the year.

It is also on course to log its third straight weekly gain, led by technology and financial services shares.

Miners were the top sectoral gainers in early trading, up 2.1% following higher metal prices.

European shares posts best month since Jan

All eyes will be on the eurozone’s manufacturing PMI and comments from Fed’s Powell later in the day for further clues on global policy outlook after data out of Europe and the United States on Thursday reflected a sustained drop in inflation.

Bechtle AG dropped 3.9% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after announcing a convertible bond offering.

Struggling Swedish streaming company Viaplay tanked 79.1% to a record low on plans to raise new equity and restructure its debt.

European shares European stocks Federal Reserve STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares climb ahead of economic data, Fed’s Powell remarks

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

COP28: Caretaker PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City

Pakistan’s Supreme Court begins hearing challenge to expulsion of Afghans

Automakers continue to shut production amid falling demand, raw material shortage

Oil prices recover from slump after underwhelming OPEC+ cuts

Govt embarks on restructuring PIA, PSM, railways

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Read more stories