BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-01

Dismissal of pre-arrest bail in 7 cases: IK’s plea allowed by LHC DB

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2023 04:43am

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday allowed an application of PTI chairman Imran Khan and directed the office to fix the petition for early hearing challenging the dismissal of his pre-arrest bail in seven cases of May 9 riots.

Earlier, the counsel of Imran Khan stated that the petition against the cancellation of the bail was pending for several months without a hearing. He asked the bench to fix the hearing of the petition at the earliest.

An antiterrorism court on August 11 had dismissed the pre-arrest bail of the PTI chairman in seven cases of the May 9 riots due to non appearance.

The former prime minister pleaded in the petition that the trial court dismissed the bail on technical grounds.

He said as he had been imprisoned in Toshakhana case hence did not appear before the court.

He asked the court to set aside the trial court’s order and direct it to decide the bail petition on merits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Dismissal of pre-arrest bail in 7 cases: IK’s plea allowed by LHC DB

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

GDP, exports and FDI potential: ‘Overregulation, low productivity main hindrance’

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Body approved to condone import and export-related curbs

ECP reacts strongly to election ‘delay’ reports

MoF says PD may ink TDS deal with KE

Gas tariff hike: Karachi industrialists announce shutdown

FTO asks FBR to review ED regime

LHC, too, suspends SRO about tax on banks’ windfall income

Read more stories