Dismissal of pre-arrest bail in 7 cases: IK’s plea allowed by LHC DB

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday allowed an application of PTI chairman Imran Khan and directed the office to fix the petition for early hearing challenging the dismissal of his pre-arrest bail in seven cases of May 9 riots.

Earlier, the counsel of Imran Khan stated that the petition against the cancellation of the bail was pending for several months without a hearing. He asked the bench to fix the hearing of the petition at the earliest.

An antiterrorism court on August 11 had dismissed the pre-arrest bail of the PTI chairman in seven cases of the May 9 riots due to non appearance.

The former prime minister pleaded in the petition that the trial court dismissed the bail on technical grounds.

He said as he had been imprisoned in Toshakhana case hence did not appear before the court.

He asked the court to set aside the trial court’s order and direct it to decide the bail petition on merits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023