BAFL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
BIPL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
DGKC 74.45 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.55%)
FABL 27.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FCCL 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.67%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.5%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 112.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.52%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.68%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 39.41 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.84%)
OGDC 108.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PIOC 106.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.71%)
PPL 93.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.08%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.67%)
SNGP 63.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.86%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
TPLP 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
TRG 83.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.37%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 6,223 Increased By 36.7 (0.59%)
BR30 21,629 Increased By 169.8 (0.79%)
KSE100 60,836 Increased By 333.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 20,315 Increased By 139.7 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper rises on stimulus hopes, mine supply concerns

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2023 11:38am

London copper prices rose on Thursday as slowing manufacturing activities in China raised hopes for more stimulus from the government and amid supply concerns from Panama.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $8,462 per metric ton by 0239 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.1% to 68,110 yuan per metric ton.

Activities in the Chinese manufacturing sector, a major metal-consuming industry, contracted for a second straight month in November and at a quicker pace, suggesting more policy support measures are needed to help shore up economic growth.

Panama’s president directed Canadian miner First Quantum to shut down the Cobre Panama copper mine after the country’s Supreme Court declared its contract unconstitutional.

Copper nudges higher on China stimulus hopes

On a monthly basis, LME copper is set for the first monthly gain in four months, up 4.2%, and SHFE copper rose 1.4%.

The gain was partly supported by a weaker dollar this month, which makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium edged up 0.1% on Thursday at $2,216 a ton, zinc advanced 0.1% to $2,503.50, while nickel fell 0.3% to $17,075, lead was down 0.3% at $2,140.50 and tin eased 0.2% to $23,460.

SHFE aluminium fell 0.5% to 18,565 yuan a ton, zinc dropped 1.3% to 20,795 yuan, lead shed 1.3% to 15,840 yuan, tin eased 0.2% to 195,300 yuan while nickel rose 2.1% to 132,730 yuan.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

London copper rises on stimulus hopes, mine supply concerns

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Policy envisages transformation of non-strategic SOEs

$3bn deposit: SFD extends term for one year

Long wait for freedom: Afghan refugees in limbo in Pakistan

Israel and Hamas agree to extend temporary truce

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

Defaulters’ utility connections to be cut: FBR starts serving notices with 30-day compliance time

FBR resolves Sino-Pak ‘trade gap’ issue

At the rate of Rs3.53/unit for Oct 2023: Nepra agrees to allow Discos to recover Rs32.7bn additional amount

Read more stories