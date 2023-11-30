London copper rises on stimulus hopes, mine supply concerns

London copper prices rose on Thursday as slowing manufacturing activities in China raised hopes for more stimulus from the government and amid supply concerns from Panama.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $8,462 per metric ton by 0239 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.1% to 68,110 yuan per metric ton.

Activities in the Chinese manufacturing sector, a major metal-consuming industry, contracted for a second straight month in November and at a quicker pace, suggesting more policy support measures are needed to help shore up economic growth.

Panama’s president directed Canadian miner First Quantum to shut down the Cobre Panama copper mine after the country’s Supreme Court declared its contract unconstitutional.

Copper nudges higher on China stimulus hopes

On a monthly basis, LME copper is set for the first monthly gain in four months, up 4.2%, and SHFE copper rose 1.4%.

The gain was partly supported by a weaker dollar this month, which makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium edged up 0.1% on Thursday at $2,216 a ton, zinc advanced 0.1% to $2,503.50, while nickel fell 0.3% to $17,075, lead was down 0.3% at $2,140.50 and tin eased 0.2% to $23,460.

SHFE aluminium fell 0.5% to 18,565 yuan a ton, zinc dropped 1.3% to 20,795 yuan, lead shed 1.3% to 15,840 yuan, tin eased 0.2% to 195,300 yuan while nickel rose 2.1% to 132,730 yuan.