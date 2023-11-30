BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-11-30

IK’s unending ordeal

Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

It is a fact that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has been caught in an unfortunate controversy, which is related to his marriage with Bushra Bibi. How unfortunate, however, it is that some of our politicians are making sardonic comments on the legal and religious propriety of the Nikah between an incarcerated politician and his wife. They have been found to be lampooning him day in and day out, although the honorable court is already seized of the matter and yet to record the testimonies of some more people before it arrives at some conclusion.

Regardless of the details or merit of the case, I must say that certain politicians have weaponised the very personal matter of former prime minister Imran Khan with a view to brightening their own electoral prospects. Given the fact that the matter is sub judice, I shall confine or restrict my argument to the ongoing political ordeal of the PTI chairman in particular. But before I say anything in this regard I must declare at the outset that I am still unwilling to believe that certain politicians would stoop so low as to level some extremely wild allegations against the PTI chief and his wife.

It needs to be noted Imran Khan has already expressed his reluctance to become party chairman through the mandatory intra-party elections that the party is required to hold within a little over two weeks in order to retain is election symbol bat. The PTI, in my view, is perhaps the only major party that has been consistently claiming that it is being deprived of a level playing field by the incumbent government, a caretaker setup, which has unfortunately reduced itself into the handmaiden of the Sharifs of Jaati Umra. Unfortunately, this setup has lost its credibility much before Feb 8, the day for scheduled general elections in the country. I would request Imran Khan’s adversaries to stop gloating over his misery without any further loss of time and instead talk about his performance or lack of it as prime minister of Pakistan. Moreover, they must derive satisfaction from the fact that the interim government has already changed the goalposts for an increasingly beleaguered Imran and his party. Last but not least, we as a society have been moving backward for quite some time. The problem is if we can find a way to halt the regress, the prospect is disturbing for some obvious reasons.

Abu Adnan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan Bushra Bibi

Comments

1000 characters

IK’s unending ordeal

Policy envisages transformation of non-strategic SOEs

$3bn deposit: SFD extends term for one year

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

PM, Kuwait’s Crown Prince agree to deepen bilateral ties

Defaulters’ utility connections to be cut: FBR starts serving notices with 30-day compliance time

FBR resolves Sino-Pak ‘trade gap’ issue

Defaulters of govt dues, utility bills: ECP takes major decision ahead of nomination-filing

Recycling of ships: Accession to ‘Hong Kong Convention’ approved

Carbon credit sharing: PPIB seeks MoCC’s nod

At the rate of Rs3.53/unit for Oct 2023: Nepra agrees to allow Discos to recover Rs32.7bn additional amount

Read more stories