BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper ticks lower on firm dollar, nickel extends gains

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 04:40pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices eased on Wednesday, hurt by a firmer dollar and persistent worries about the economy in top metal consumer China, while nickel extended gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) edged down 0.1% at $8,466 a metric ton at 1000 GMT, after rising 1.3% in the previous session due to disruptions at major mines.

“The prospect for tightening supply from disruptions is sending quite a bit of a warning signal into 2024,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“For now, copper is consolidating, but I think the uptrend is pretty solid.”

Analysts said reduced supply from major copper producers Panama and Peru could flip the global copper market into a deficit from surplus in 2024.

Copper nudges higher on China stimulus hopes, nickel bounces

Panama’s president said on Tuesday that First Quantum’s Cobre Panama copper mine would be shut down, hours after the country’s Supreme Court declared its contract unconstitutional.

In Peru, however, a strike at the Las Bambas copper mine, originally organized for an indefinite period, will end on Thursday, a workers’ union said.

Also weighing on the market was the dollar index rebounding from three-month lows, making greenback-priced commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Chinese equity markets slumped on Wednesday while a Reuters poll forecast that China’s manufacturing activity likely contracted for a second consecutive month in November.

However, nickel prices surged, with the Shanghai contract jumping the most in nearly five months, as short position holders exited amid potential changes in pricing mechanism in top supplier Indonesia.

LME nickel rose 1.4% to $16,995 per ton, while the most-traded January nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 5.7%.

The gains were driven by prospects of change in pricing of the metal in Indonesia, which has mostly been based on the LME high-purity metal contract.

LME nickel has lost 43% so far this year, and prices on SHFE have been down 36% in the same period. The metal is the worst performer across base metals on both exchanges.

LME aluminium fell 0.3% to $2,211.50 a ton, lead eased 1.2% to $2,128.50, zinc dropped 1% to $2,512 while tin was little changed at $23,330.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper ticks lower on firm dollar, nickel extends gains

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference

Imran Khan will not take part in intra-party polls, PTI announces

Inter-bank: rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister

Israel, Hamas due to release more people amid efforts to extend truce

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills move ahead with merger talks

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting as Black Sea shutdowns support

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

Read more stories