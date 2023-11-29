BAFL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
Business & Finance

Thai central bank holds key rate at 2.50%, as expected

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 12:48pm

BANGKOK: Thailand’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, ending a year-long tightening cycle, amid slowing economic growth and below-target inflation.

The Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) monetary policy committee voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate at 2.50%, the highest in a decade.

It had raised the rate by 200 basis points since August last year to curb inflation.

Thai central bank chief sees economy growing at 3.6% this year

All 28 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted the BOT would hold the rate on Wednesday, with median forecasts showing no policy change until July 2025 at the earliest.

Thailand’s central bank

