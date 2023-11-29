Yuan firms on prospects for US rate cuts, eyes on China PMI data

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan firmed to its strongest against the US dollar in five months on Wednesday, as the dollar weakened after a previously hawkish Federal Reserve policymaker said US interest rate cuts could begin in months if inflation came down.

The comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller fueled expectations that US rates have peaked, and the yield gap between US 10-year Treasuries and China’s benchmark bonds narrowed to 161 basis points, the tightest since mid-September.

China’s offshore yuan strengthened more than 300 pips in late session on Tuesday to 7.1244 as the dollar weakened.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1031 per US dollar, 101 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.1132 and 309 pips firmer than Reuters’ estimate.

The difference between the official midpoint rate and market’s estimate was steady at around 300 pips, continuing to exert the policy warning against any yuan bears out there, Maybank analysts said.

China’s yuan eases

The spot yuan opened at 7.1165 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1231 at midday, 138 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

“We reckon more likely there is going to be two-way trades for the USD/CNY and USD/CNH, which would range around 7.12 – 7.20,” Maybank analysts said in a note to clients.

Meanwhile, investors are watching China’s factory activities data due on Thursday.

The global dollar index fell to 102.604 from the previous close of 102.746.