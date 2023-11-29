BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.91%)
BIPL 21.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
BOP 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.98%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.79%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
DGKC 72.70 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.95%)
FABL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FCCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
FFL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
HBL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.85%)
HUBC 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 109.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.58%)
PAEL 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
PIOC 111.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
PPL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.98%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.7%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
SNGP 64.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.55%)
SSGC 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
TRG 86.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.05%)
UNITY 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 6,176 Decreased By -54.3 (-0.87%)
BR30 21,367 Decreased By -372.6 (-1.71%)
KSE100 60,451 Decreased By -279.7 (-0.46%)
KSE30 20,130 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan firms on prospects for US rate cuts, eyes on China PMI data

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 11:29am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan firmed to its strongest against the US dollar in five months on Wednesday, as the dollar weakened after a previously hawkish Federal Reserve policymaker said US interest rate cuts could begin in months if inflation came down.

The comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller fueled expectations that US rates have peaked, and the yield gap between US 10-year Treasuries and China’s benchmark bonds narrowed to 161 basis points, the tightest since mid-September.

China’s offshore yuan strengthened more than 300 pips in late session on Tuesday to 7.1244 as the dollar weakened.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1031 per US dollar, 101 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.1132 and 309 pips firmer than Reuters’ estimate.

The difference between the official midpoint rate and market’s estimate was steady at around 300 pips, continuing to exert the policy warning against any yuan bears out there, Maybank analysts said.

China’s yuan eases

The spot yuan opened at 7.1165 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1231 at midday, 138 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

China’s offshore yuan strengthened more than 300 pips in late session on Tuesday to 7.1244 as the dollar weakened, and was trading 13 pips weaker than the onshore yuan.

“We reckon more likely there is going to be two-way trades for the USD/CNY and USD/CNH, which would range around 7.12 – 7.20,” Maybank analysts said in a note to clients.

Meanwhile, investors are watching China’s factory activities data due on Thursday.

The global dollar index fell to 102.604 from the previous close of 102.746.

China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Yuan firms on prospects for US rate cuts, eyes on China PMI data

Inter-bank update: rupee records gains against US dollar

New high: bulls dominate, KSE-100 crosses 61,000 with over 700-point gain

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s pleas for 20-year licences

PC takes up sale of govt properties with FA

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

PIA divestment: PC inks ‘FASA’ with FA

Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

NAC lowers FY23 growth rate to -0.17pc

FBR gets data of unregistered sugar buyers

Read more stories