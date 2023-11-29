Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday kept the spot rate unchanged at Rs 17, 200 per maund with moderate trading and satisfactory volume.

Rates of cotton and Phutti from arriving from different parts of the country also remained unchanged.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that the rate of cotton in Sindh remained between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

100 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 16000 per maund, 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund and 200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund, he added.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Monday had decreased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,200 per maund.

