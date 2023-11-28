BAFL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.77%)
Bangladesh 185-4 at tea as New Zealand spinners strike

AFP Published November 28, 2023 Updated November 28, 2023 03:02pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYLHET: New Zealand’s spinners struck in successive overs to reduce Bangladesh to 185-4 at tea on the opening day of the first Test in Sylhet on Tuesday.

Daryl Mitchell took a low catch at slip as Ish Sodhi dismissed Mahmudul Hasan for 86 shortly before the break, ending his dogged 166-ball innings featuring 11 boundaries.

It was Mahmudul’s fourth Test half-century.

Glenn Phillips forced Mominul Haque to give a catch to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell in the previous over after the left-hander made 37.

Bangladesh had dominated the session until the two late blows as Mahmudul and Mominul put on 88 runs for the fourth wicket.

Experienced Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on one end at the break, alongside debutant Shahadat Hossain, who is yet to open his account.

Ajaz Patel bowled opener Zakir Hasan for 12 and Phillips dismissed Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for 37 for his maiden Test wicket in the morning session.

New Zealand prepares for ‘strong’ Bangladesh in first Test

The hosts, who won the toss and elected to bat first, got off to a positive start with Mahmudul and Zakir putting on 39 runs.

Patel broke through with his left-arm spin as he bowled Zakir, a left-handed batsman, off a delivery that spun sharply.

Najmul, debuting as the 13th Test captain for Bangladesh, hit two fours and three sixes in a brisk knock before another attempted big hit off a full toss brought his downfall.

Kane Williamson ran back from mid-on to complete the catch.

The two-match series marks the beginning of a new cycle for the World Test Championship for both teams.

