BAFL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (5.24%)
BIPL 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
DFML 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (3.29%)
FABL 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.44%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
GGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.54%)
HBL 113.80 Increased By ▲ 4.77 (4.37%)
HUBC 121.75 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (3.85%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.78%)
KEL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.97%)
PAEL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.01%)
PPL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.98%)
PRL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
SNGP 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.3%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TELE 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
TRG 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
UNITY 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 6,199 Increased By 90.2 (1.48%)
BR30 21,684 Increased By 421.1 (1.98%)
KSE100 60,481 Increased By 669.2 (1.12%)
KSE30 20,141 Increased By 280.6 (1.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan inches higher after PBOC emphasises currency stability

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 10:21am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan firmed slightly against the dollar on Tuesday, after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) emphasised its determination to keep the currency stable in a quarterly policy implementation report released a day earlier.

Addressing the exchange rate, the report said PBOC would “resolutely correct pro-cyclical market activities, deal with behaviors that disrupt market orders, prevent overshooting risks in the currency and avoid the formation of one-sided and self-reinforced market expectations.”

The report reinforced the message that PBOC would keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable at reasonable and balanced levels.

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate , around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at a near six-month high of 7.1132 per dollar, 27 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1159.

Tuesday’s official guidance rate, the strongest since June 9, continued to be set firmer than expected, a situation that has persisted for months with market watchers interpreting it as an official attempt to support the yuan.

Tuesday’s midpoint was 300 pips firmer than Reuters estimate of 7.1432.

“We see further short-term downward pressure on USD/CNY, as the central bank continues to press daily fixings,” analysts at Barclays said in a note.

“If the USD selling tide reverses and data disappoint, CNH funded carry trades may look attractive again, with positioning lightening up significantly.”

China’s yuan eases

The spot yuan opened at 7.1530 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1508 at midday, 20 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Some currency traders said the yuan was likely to swing around the psychologically important 7.15 per dollar before the release of the closely watched purchasing managers index for November later this week.

The survey is considered a leading indicator of the health of the economy. The mixed data for October pointed to an uneven and bumpy recovery path.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 103.154 from the previous close of 103.199, while the offshore yuan was trading at 7.1562 per dollar.

China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan inches higher after PBOC emphasises currency stability

Inter-bank: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

New record at PSX: KSE-100 in unchartered territory, crosses 60,000

Open-market: rupee remains stable against the US dollar

Imran not brought to court due to security issues, jail authorities say

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Oil on track to snap losing streak on hopes of further OPEC+ cuts

Read more stories