Al-Qadir trust case: IK sent to judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court, on Monday, rejected the National Accountability Bureau’s plea seeking an extension in physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan for another four days in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case and sent him on judicial remand.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, sent Khan to jail on 14-day judicial remand. Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and sisters, Aleema Khanum and Noreen Khanum, attended the hearing.

At the start of the hearing, NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi requested the court to extend the physical remand of Khan to conduct further investigation of him.

PTI chief’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa requested the court to reject NAB’s request regarding an extension in the physical remand of his client.

The court after hearing the arguments, the court dismissed NAB’s application and sent Khan to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Meanwhile, despite heavy security, some unidentified persons staged a protest and circled Bushra Bibi’s vehicle outside Adiala jail and demanded action against Khan and his wife for their alleged “illegal Nikkah”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023