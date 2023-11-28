‘5th Adab Festival Pakistan 2023’ concludes

KARACHI: The fifth Adab Festival unfolded its literary wonders and intellectual discussions on its second and final day at Habitt City, leaving the hordes of festival attendees awed, challenged and enriched with ideas and a heightened sense of cultural awareness.

Adab Festival provided a platform for countless literary activities including book launches, panel discussion and performing arts-related events and something new and innovative- an open mic in which the audience could speak from their hearts, read anything they had written or say what was on their minds. A true opportunity of free expression.

The day kicked off with a compelling interview of Ambassador and Additional Foreign Secretary, Mumtaz Baloch by Sarmad Ali. This was followed by a discussion on The Reality of Artificial Intelligence with Syed Irfan Hyder, Rabeel Waraich and Bina Shah and Umer Khan as moderator.

The “Human Sciences Education in the Anthropocene” discussion, led by Muhammad Haris, Shama Dossa, and Anum Asi, led by Nauman Naqvi delved into the crucial role of education in addressing contemporary issues, environmental sustainability and social justice.

Kishwar Naheed’s latest book Tar Tar Pairahan with Speakers Noor-ul-Huda Shah and Kishwar Naheed and Syed Jaffar Ahmed celebrated the legendary poet with captivating recitals by Kishwar Naheed herself.

The audience enjoyed sessions on higher education with speakers Anjum Halai, Talib Karim, Anzar Khaliq and Moeed Yusuf, moderated by Shahnaz Wazir Ali and A Forest in Peril which featured a screening of a documentary and stories from the Edge of Delta. Presenter Tariq Alexander Qaiser and moderator Umber Khairi led a discussion on mangroves.

