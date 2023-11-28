Cotton spot rate loses Rs300 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,200 per maund. The local cotton market remained dull and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 Kg.

100 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 16000 per maund, 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund and 200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

