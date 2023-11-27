BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man Utd’s Garnacho can be ‘something special’ says Fernandes

AFP Published 27 Nov, 2023 05:26pm

LONDON: Bruno Fernandes says Alejandro Garnacho’s wonder goal in Manchester United’s victory against Everton proved the Argentine teenager can be “something special”.

Garnacho gave a glimpse of his vast potential with a brilliant overhead kick to inspire United’s 3-0 win in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Showing outstanding ingenuity and technique to conjure the breath-taking strike, the 19-year-old showed why his United team-mate Fernandes believes he has the ability to become one of the world’s best players.

“It’s amazing, something out of this world, I think,” United captain Fernandes said.

Garnacho marked the goal by copying former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration.

Fernandes cautioned that it is too early to suggest Garnacho can emulate Ronaldo’s remarkable career, but he expects great things from his young team-mate, who arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

“Probably he’s watching too much Cristiano clips! We all know that he’s a big fan. Still a long way for him to be like Cristiano but he’s getting his steps,” Fernandes said.

“He wants to be something special in the world of football and I think he has the capability to do that, but he has to do more than that goal!”

Garnacho was not the only impressive United teenager in action at Goodison Park, with fellow FA Youth Cup winner Kobbie Mainoo flourishing on his first Premier League start.

The 18-year-old midfielder recently recovered from the injury he sustained during United’s pre-season tour and produced a performance that belied his tender years.

“I talk always about Kobbie,” Fernandes said. “I think he’s a special player too.

“Obviously, people will not talk as much as they will about Garnacho because Garnacho scores goals, does assists and everything. But what he puts on the game, what he gives to the team, it’s known to anyone.

“I think he has great players in front of him to learn from because he plays with one of the best in the world like Casemiro.

“That’s probably the best capability he has because he wants to learn every time. He’s eager to listen to everyone to get better and better.”

Premier League Manchester United Alejandro Garnacho

Comments

1000 characters

Man Utd’s Garnacho can be ‘something special’ says Fernandes

Israeli government says it offered Hamas ‘option’ to extend truce

Dar reiterates stance on Pakistan’s currency, calls rupee undervalued

Inter-bank: rupee declines for third successive session against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases postponed till Wednesday

Al Qadir Trust case: Accountability court sends Imran on judicial remand

Two civilians killed in attack on security forces’ convoy in KP’s Bannu: ISPR

Kohinoor Spinning, Abu Dhabi-based group enter MoU for mineral-based business in Pakistan

Rising electricity costs: Ghani Chemical to set up coal power plant at Port Qasim

Pakistan LNG awards tender to OQ Trading for Jan spot cargo delivery: report

Read more stories