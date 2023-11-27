BAFL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.47%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
DGKC 65.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.7%)
FABL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
GGL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HBL 103.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.57%)
HUBC 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 106.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.04%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.04%)
PIOC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.71%)
PPL 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.93%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 62.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.4%)
SSGC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.99%)
TPLP 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
TRG 84.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.78%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
BR100 6,014 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.22%)
BR30 20,881 Decreased By -29.1 (-0.14%)
KSE100 59,010 Decreased By -76.3 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.32%)
Pressure mounts on Israel for longer Gaza pause

AFP Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

JERUSALEM: Israel faces mounting pressure to extend a four-day pause in its war against Hamas, but military officials fear that a longer truce risks blunting its efforts to rout the Islamist movement.

After hours of delay and acrimony that underscored the fragility of the truce, a second tranche of 13 Israeli hostages was freed on Saturday by Hamas in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners — the same number as the previous day.

A total of 15 foreigners have also been released during the ceasefire — mediated for weeks by Qatar, the United States and Egypt — that marks the first breakthrough after seven weeks of relentless war.

Under the deal, 50 of the roughly 240 hostages held by the militants will be freed over four days in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, with a built-in extension mechanism to prolong the process as long as at least 10 Israeli captives are released each day.

That increases the number of hostages returned — and there is strong domestic pressure within Israel to do so — but gives Hamas a longer window in which to regroup, recover, re-arm and ultimately return to the fight, analysts say. It also increases diplomatic pressure on Israel from the international community, which will become steadily less willing to countenance a return to the pounding of Gaza and the resulting humanitarian crisis.

“Time works against Israel as always and against the IDF,” said Andreas Krieg, of King’s College London, referring to the Israeli military.

“On one hand you want all the hostages out knowing that you can’t get them out militarily and on the other you don’t want to lose completely the momentum of this war,” he told AFP.

And the longer a truce lasted, he said, the more the international community would lose patience with a continuation of the war, he added.

But the Israeli military is determined to pursue its objective of “crushing” Hamas.

Visiting Israeli troops in the war-battered Gaza Strip on Saturday, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant insisted the timeline for the truce was “short”.

“It won’t take weeks, it will take days, more or less,” he said, flanked by heavily armed soldiers. “Any further negotiations will take place under fire.” The war began after Palestinian militants smashed through the highly militarised border on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials, and triggering Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

Israel has defied international criticism of its Gaza offensive, which its Hamas rulers say has killed more than 15,000 people, mostly civilians, and left an unprecedented trail of destruction in the Palestinian territory. “The real pressure (to prolong the truce) comes from inside Israel — from the families of the hostages,” said Arik Rudnitzky, from Tel Aviv University’s Moshe Dayan Center.

