Life & Style

TV producer Marty Krofft, creator of HR Pufnstuf, dies at 86

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2023 01:10pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Marty Krofft, who created popular children’s television shows such as HR Pufnstuf and The Bugaloos, has died of kidney failure at the age of 86, his publicist Harlan Boll said on Saturday.

Referred to as the “King of Saturday Mornings,” Krofft rose to prominence for his work on The Banana Splits Adventure Hour before starting Sid and Marty Pictures with his brother Sid Krofft in 1969.

The two brothers produced colourful, fantasy-themed children’s shows that also included Lidsville, Land Of The Lost, and Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, as well as primetime shows such as the D.C. Follies series, the Donny and Marie Show and The Brady Bunch Hour.

UK Booker Prize set to name first-time winner

The Krofft brothers’ honours included a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award in 2018 and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020.

Marty Krofft

