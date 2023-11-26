Federal capital witnesses increase in carjacking cases

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital witnessed an increase in incidents of carjacking as over 85 car-lifting cases reported to the city’s various police stations during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, different police stations registered over 62 cases of mobile phone and cash snatching at gunpoint, and over 24 cases of robbery and other kinds of theft.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of the Khanna, Aabpara, Karachi Company, Kohsar, Noon, and Lohi Bheer police station. In the same period, auto thieves stole 13 motorbikes and one car from the limits of Khanna police station, eight bikes from the jurisdiction of the Aabpara police station, seven motorbikes and one car from the limits of Karachi Company police station, six motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station.

Furthermore, carjackers stole four bikes and one car from the limits of the Kohsar police station as well as auto thieves lifted four motorbikes from the limits of Noon station and another four motorbikes from the limits of Lohi Bher police station.

During the last week, robbers struck at two places, armed persons snatched 10 mobile phones and auto thieves stole 14 vehicles from the limits of the Khanna police station. Karachi Company police station registered 14 cases of mobile snatching, two case of robbery, and eight cases of auto theft during the last week.

Similarly, robbers struck at two places, armed persons snatched six mobile phones and carjackers stole seven vehicles from the limits of Industrial Area police station, armed persons snatched two mobile phones and auto thieves eight vehicles from the limits of Aabpara police station while three cases of robbery, four cases of mobile snatching and two cases of auto theft reported to Hummak police station during the last week. Furthermore, three cases of robbery, four cases of auto theft and one case of mobile snatching was reported to Lohi Bher police station, and four cases of mobile snatching, three cases of auto theft, and one case of robbery was reported to Sumbal police station.

