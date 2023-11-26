BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-26

Federal capital witnesses increase in carjacking cases

Fazal Sher Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital witnessed an increase in incidents of carjacking as over 85 car-lifting cases reported to the city’s various police stations during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, different police stations registered over 62 cases of mobile phone and cash snatching at gunpoint, and over 24 cases of robbery and other kinds of theft.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of the Khanna, Aabpara, Karachi Company, Kohsar, Noon, and Lohi Bheer police station. In the same period, auto thieves stole 13 motorbikes and one car from the limits of Khanna police station, eight bikes from the jurisdiction of the Aabpara police station, seven motorbikes and one car from the limits of Karachi Company police station, six motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station.

Furthermore, carjackers stole four bikes and one car from the limits of the Kohsar police station as well as auto thieves lifted four motorbikes from the limits of Noon station and another four motorbikes from the limits of Lohi Bher police station.

During the last week, robbers struck at two places, armed persons snatched 10 mobile phones and auto thieves stole 14 vehicles from the limits of the Khanna police station. Karachi Company police station registered 14 cases of mobile snatching, two case of robbery, and eight cases of auto theft during the last week.

Similarly, robbers struck at two places, armed persons snatched six mobile phones and carjackers stole seven vehicles from the limits of Industrial Area police station, armed persons snatched two mobile phones and auto thieves eight vehicles from the limits of Aabpara police station while three cases of robbery, four cases of mobile snatching and two cases of auto theft reported to Hummak police station during the last week. Furthermore, three cases of robbery, four cases of auto theft and one case of mobile snatching was reported to Lohi Bher police station, and four cases of mobile snatching, three cases of auto theft, and one case of robbery was reported to Sumbal police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

carjacking cases

Comments

1000 characters

Federal capital witnesses increase in carjacking cases

SC moved against ‘controversial role’ of Alvi

PTI urges ECP to provide a level playing field

Projects with ‘sizeable’ investment under SIFC to be signed before elections: PM

Govt decides to revise oil prices on weekly basis

SBP governor hopes CA deficit to stay around 1.5pc of GDP

RLNG, gas supply to Punjab plants: NPPMCL, SNGPL yet to implement ECC decisions

Rs423m TSG approved for targeted gas projects in Sindh

Customs agents, brokers and transporters: FBR abolishes ‘security’ condition for ATT containers

IHC to hear plea against Bajwa, Faiz, 2 journalists on Tuesday

Property attachment: AML law provides no such criteria?

Read more stories