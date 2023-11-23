BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
Nov 23, 2023
Pakistan

SAU, CSSP sign MoU for joint research on water, land, environment issues

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

HYDERABAD: A MoU has been signed between Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and the Civil Society Support Program on joint research on various water scarcity, land and environment-related issues in Tharparkar.

Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Marri and Chief Executive Officer of Civil Society Support Program Noor Muhammad Bajeer signed the Memorandum of Understanding held at University Senate Hall.

Addressing the occasion Vice Chancellor SAU, Dr. Fateh Marri, said that the objective of this MoU is to address various aspects of water, land, and environmental issues in Tharparkar District, while the experts from both sides will explore issues related to water scarcity, land degradation, climate change, and related topics. He said this project will provide a platform for stakeholders, experts, and community members to share knowledge and best practices.

Noor Muhammad Bajeer, Chief Executive Officer, Civil Society Support Program said that SAU and CSSP have agreed to fully cooperate and act in consultation with each other. Bajeer has also shared that CSSP has provided services to the university which include academic and technical support for the conference, and coordination with academic staff and researchers to contribute to the conference's intellectual.

Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, and Prof. Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Director of ORIC, and others were present during the ceremony.

